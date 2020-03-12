      Weather Alert

Jury convicts Kansas man in Houston Lake shooting

Mar 12, 2020 @ 5:00pm

Prosecutors say a jury has convicted a Kansas man of murder for shooting an unarmed man in the back at a home in Missouri.

The Platte County prosecutor’s office said in a news release Thursday that Coty Borst, 28, of Shawnee, Kansas, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action following a three-day trial.

The charges stem from an altercation on June 21, 2018, at a Houston Lake home during which Borst fired into the back of Jacob Stowers.

He fled and was found following a manhunt.

