Jury convicts Kansas man in Houston Lake shooting
Prosecutors say a jury has convicted a Kansas man of murder for shooting an unarmed man in the back at a home in Missouri.
The Platte County prosecutor’s office said in a news release Thursday that Coty Borst, 28, of Shawnee, Kansas, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action following a three-day trial.
The charges stem from an altercation on June 21, 2018, at a Houston Lake home during which Borst fired into the back of Jacob Stowers.
He fled and was found following a manhunt.