Just about perfect for Thursday

Thursday will be beautiful.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 75.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 52.
Tomorrow: Clouding up with a few scattered showers in the afternoon, with a high at 62 and falling temperatures.
Friday night: Showers, with a low at 45.
Saturday: Showers, possibly even a few thunderstorms in the
afternoon, with a high at 62.
Sunday: Warmer, with a high at 82.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 76. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 52.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 62.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low at 47.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 68.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 84.