Just about perfect for Thursday

by on September 27, 2018 at 5:44 AM (3 hours ago)

Thursday will be beautiful.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 52.

Tomorrow: Clouding up with a few scattered showers in the afternoon, with a high at 62 and falling temperatures.

Friday night: Showers, with a low at 45.

Saturday: Showers, possibly even a few thunderstorms in the
afternoon, with a high at 62.

Sunday: Warmer, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 76. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 52.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 62.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low at 47.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 68.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 84.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.