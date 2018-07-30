WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds East 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy78°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear84°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear90°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear92°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear93°
71°

Justice Department nixes agreements in prison recording case

by on July 30, 2018 at 3:25 PM (31 mins ago)

The top federal public defender in Kansas has asked a judge to reconvene a hearing on whether prosecutors improperly used secret recordings of conversations between inmates and their attorneys at a federal prison in Kansas.

Public Defender Melody Brannon says in a court filing Monday that the Department of Justice has reversed agreements reached in negotiations with the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas.   An evidentiary hearing in May had been recessed to allow the parties to work toward a resolution.  Brannon says the deputy attorney general effectively ended the negotiations on Friday.

The investigation by the court-appointed special master stems from a prison contraband case during which criminal defense lawyers discovered that the privately run Leavenworth Detention Center was routinely recording meetings between attorneys and their clients.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.