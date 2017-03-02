Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016

There are calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step down and to step aside from the Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign while he was serving as an adviser.

During confirmation hearings he said “no” when asked whether “anyone affiliated” with the campaign had contact with the Russians.

Sessions issued a statement Wednesday night saying, “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

The allegations against Sessions came around the same time it was revealed that White House attorneys have instructed the president’s aides to preserve materials that could be connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election and other related investigations.

That’s according to three administration officials.

The orders came after Senate Democrats last week asked the White House and law enforcement agencies to keep all materials involving contacts that Trump’s

administration, campaign and transition team – or anyone acting on their behalf – have had with Russian government officials or their associates.

