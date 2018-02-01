Juvenile arrested after shots fired call Wednesday

Reports of gunshots Wednesday night in Topeka resulted in an arrest.

According to a report from Topeka Police, officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the area of 7th and Polk for multiple calls of gunshots in the area. One call indicated a teenager in a red shirt came out of an apartment building in the 700 block of SW Tyler. The suspect fired a gun and went back inside the apartment.

As officers arrived in the area, the suspect was seen on foot and initiated a foot pursuit with officers. Additional units coming into the area were able to get ahead of the pursuit and cut the suspect off near 6th and Topeka.

The suspect threw a gun he still had in his possession onto a nearby roof and refused commands from the officers. After a short struggle with officers, the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was found to be a sixteen year old juvenile from Topeka and will be booked on aggravated assault LEO, aggravated battery LEO, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm by a juvenile, felony obstruction, and possession of meth.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.