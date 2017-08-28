Juvenile arrested for stealing car after Saturday night chase

A Saturday night police pursuit ended with a juvenile arrested for stealing a car in Topeka.

Just before 6:30 that evening, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a stolen car in the 3900 block of SE Croco with 3 occupants. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen to the Topeka Police Department.

The driver of the stolen car attempted to elude the deputy’s lawful car stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued down SE Croco. The car’s tires were deflated in the 700 block of Croco and the vehicle stopped just west of Croco on SE 6th. The three occupants, all juveniles, were arrested and taken to Juvenile Intake. The two passengers were released to their parents. The driver was booked on felony charges regarding the car theft, interference with a law enforcement officer and DUI, along with numerous traffic violations. No one was hurt.