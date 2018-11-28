Juvenile corrections official being sued over battery incident

A woman is suing after the former superintendent of the state’s juvenile corrections complex was convicted of grabbing and shoving her.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Michelle Valdivia alleges in the lawsuit filed in Shawnee County District Court that Kyle Rohr engaged in negligence and battery, causing emotional distress.

The Kansas Department of Corrections, Rohr and the State of Kansas are named as defendants in the case. Rohr is appealing his misdemeanor battery conviction. It stems from a dispute that arose last December as Rohr and the female worker were planning a Christmas party for juvenile inmates.

Valdivia says Rohr was inadequately supervised and that his actions were “outrageous.” He subsequently lost his job. Agency spokesman Samir Arif says the department isn’t able to comment on pending litigation.