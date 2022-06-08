Juveniles Plead Not Guilty To Murder

Five of six young suspects who are charged in the shooting death of a man have pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder.
The six suspects are charged in the May 14th death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri.
His body was found in a car parked in an Olathe park.
Three of the suspects who pleaded are 14 and two are 13.
A first appearance for a fourth 14-year-old was postponed until June 15, The Kansas City Star reported.
Two of the 14-year olds are boys, the other two are girls.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has filed motions to try the 14-year-olds as adults.
Kansas law does not allow 13-year-old children to be tried as adults.
Howe has said the shooting stemmed from a marijuana deal that went bad, but details of the shooting have not been released.