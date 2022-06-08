      Weather Alert

Juveniles Plead Not Guilty To Murder

Jun 8, 2022 @ 6:51am

Five of six young suspects who are charged in the shooting death of a man have pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder.

The six suspects are charged in the May 14th death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri.

His body was found in a car parked in an Olathe park.

Three of the suspects who pleaded are 14 and two are 13.

A first appearance for a fourth 14-year-old was postponed until June 15, The Kansas City Star reported.

Two of the 14-year olds are boys, the other two are girls.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has filed motions to try the 14-year-olds as adults.

Kansas law does not allow 13-year-old children to be tried as adults.

Howe has said the shooting stemmed from a marijuana deal that went bad, but details of the shooting have not been released.

You May Also Like
Destruction of Topeka Homeless Camp Prompts Call For Change
Man Convicted of Woman's Murder
Free Fishing Days This Weekend
Kansas Labor Department Starts IT Upgrade
State Takes More Money Than Estimated
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On