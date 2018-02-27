Juveniles in trouble for threats in Geary County

Fort Riley police and Junction City Police have both dealt with threats on their school campuses in the past week.

According to a release from Junction City Police, Fort Riley Police let Junction City officers know they were investigating a threat made on Ft. Riley to the Freshman Success Academy this past Friday.

Both agencies worked together to gather information. Ft. Riley arrested a 14 year old Ft. Riley resident on charges of Criminal Threat. The juvenile made his first appearance in Geary County District Court Monday morning and was detained.

In a separate incident, a 12 year old Junction City Middle School Student was arrested for threating another student while on campus. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Junction City Police take threats of any kind seriously, whether made in a joking matter or not,” said Captain Trish Giordano. “Please talk to your children and advised them school shootings are nothing to joke around about and to please report any suspicious activity to school staff or the police.”