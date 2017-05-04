K-12 Budget Committee gets advice from lawyer, former legislator

The legislature’s counsel on the new school funding formula, former Senator Jeff King was clear about one thing in his testimony before the K-12 budget committee Thursday afternoon, and that is that as much as he can, he’s trying to keep his lawyer hat on and his legislator hat off.

“I spent ten years doing policy work in this body,” said King. “I’m not here doing policy work now. I will give no policy opinions. Whatever policy I think is absolutely irrelevant and will remain that way, because I think that’s how I have to do my job and I will do it that way.”

King is actually positive about the Kansans Can vision from the State Board of Education and how that would relate to any proof needed for the new law going forward.

“I think the efforts the Department of Education and the State Board are undertaking now have the wonderful potential to give this Legislature far more options than any Legislature that has addressed school finance had before,” said King. “Most other Legislatures have been constrained by achievement test results taken a couple of days a year. My parents are teachers, too. I have heard many times over the dinner table the limitations of that metric.”

The changes coming in how kids are tested can better show the court how the new formula is working.

“You have the ability as the State Board formulates different assessment tools, to use those tools to judge performance and to make a case to the Supreme Court why those tools are better,” said King. “I fully believe, under the Rose standards, the way the court has articulated, that can be very persuasive.”

It must be noted that King will not be litigating the case before the Court. His job is to help the legislature put together whatever proof of their work is needed for the Attorney General’s office to make their arguments and to advise the legislature on what that proof might need to be so they can do that along with their other work. The bill remains in committee for now, with no meeting scheduled at this point.