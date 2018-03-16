K-12 cost study presentation has incorrect information, calls for school specific funding

The unveiling of the K-12 cost study ordered by the Kansas Legislature on Thursday landed with a thud.

Between what appeared to be an incorrect chart of what each school was to spend on its students, uncertainty on whether or not LOB funding is constitutional and a price tag that appears to require a large amount of additional money just to keep the status quo and possibly hundreds of millions of dollars more to meet performance metrics that are in line with the state’s Kansans Can educational vision, lawmakers were frustrated at best and they’ll get the opportunity to express that frustration with the study’s author, Dr. Lori Taylor of Texas A&M on Monday.

Because of the chart mistake, it made a difficult to digest, heavily mathematical document even more unwieldy.

“She’s not only going to have to correct the attachment, she’s going to have to explain why those errors were there,” said Fred Patton, chair of the House K-12 Budget Committee. “Hopefully, it’s a simple, you know, I added an extra line on an Excel file. Otherwise, yeah, there is certainly a credibility issue.”

As for the LOB question, Patton feels that is resolved.

“I think the Court certainly includes all dollars being spent on education,” said Patton. “They haven’t been really clear on that, so we’ll have to confer with our attorneys, but I think the courts, while they don’t necessarily like LOB, I think they’ve allowed us to do that and accounted those dollars.”

One positive of the study appears to be its specificity, based on the way each individual district actually works with however many buildings they have and even what age groups are in those buildings.

“She went school by school,” said Patton. “I don’t know which costs more or less, but she’s broken it down by elementary schools, secondary schools, high schools. It does get closer to an actual per-pupil basis, based on what she believes kids cost in those settings.”

Dr. Taylor will face questions from the committee on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to start at noon.