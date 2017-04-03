K-5 Highway over Seven Mile Creek closed due to flooding

The Kansas Department of Transportation says K-5 Highway at Seven Mile Creek in Leavenworth County is closed Monday due to flooding.

Flood waters have washed over the road, causing it to be blocked off in all directions.

A KDOT spokesperson says drivers must use alternate routes until further notice. No marked detours will be provided.

No estimation on how long the road will remain closed was given.

A full list of flooded roads and updated conditions can be found at KanDrive.org or by calling 511.

Photo via KDOT