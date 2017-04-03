WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


59°F
Overcast
Feels Like 59°
Winds WNW 13 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast63°
46°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain56°
44°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain57°
36°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear58°
35°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear63°
48°

K-5 Highway over Seven Mile Creek closed due to flooding

by on April 3, 2017 at 10:27 AM (3 hours ago)

The Kansas Department of Transportation says K-5 Highway at Seven Mile Creek in Leavenworth County is closed Monday due to flooding.

Flood waters have washed over the road, causing it to be blocked off in all directions.

A KDOT spokesperson says drivers must use alternate routes until further notice. No marked detours will be provided.

No estimation on how long the road will remain closed was given.

A full list of flooded roads and updated conditions can be found at KanDrive.org or by calling 511.

Photo via KDOT

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle