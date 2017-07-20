K-State AD Taylor Announces Leadership Structure

Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced on Thursday that Jill Shields, a member of the K-State Athletics administrative team for 19 years overseeing academics and student services, has been named Deputy Athletics Director, headlining a restructuring of Taylor’s leadership team.

In addition, four senior administrators have been elevated to the position of Executive Associate Athletics Director as Lindsey Babcock (compliance), Scott Garrett (external operations/chief revenue officer), Casey Scott (internal operations and event management) and Bruce Shubert (finance and administration/CFO) will take on added roles.

Taylor said the restructuring utilizing the talents of existing staff members would build upon the momentum and success of the department while also fostering greater efficiency and communication.

“After getting to know our staff and watching them in action for the past several months, I found that we had outstanding, motivated, intelligent and highly qualified people in place here at K-State,” Taylor said. “I have been very pleased with the work ethic, drive and focus that our staff continues to display, and this restructuring is not only proof of that but also has allowed us to streamline some roles and build upon the experience and talents of these individuals. I am excited about our team as we continue to focus on our student-athletes and coaches and providing them all they need to compete for and win Big 12 Championships.”

Shields, who has served as Executive Associate Athletics Director since 2015, will also maintain her role as Senior Woman Administrator while also working closely with the football, women’s basketball, volleyball and track and field programs.

Babcock, who came to K-State in 2012 to lead the compliance office, will continue in that role and also serve as the sport administrator for women’s soccer and rowing. Garrett is entering his eighth year at K-State and serves as the sport administrator for women’s tennis in addition to his various external and revenue-focused roles. Scott, a 16-year veteran of the department, manages the daily oversight for the men’s basketball, baseball, men’s golf and women’s golf programs while also leading all event management, operations and security operations. Shubert arrived at K-State in 2012 and will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and manage all budgetary matters.

To round out his new staff appointments, Taylor also announced that Josh McCowan has been named Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development and Advancement, while Kenny Lannou was promoted to Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications and Public Relations. Joni Smoller has been promoted to Associate Athletics Director for Fan Experience and Sales and Daren Koudele to Associate Athletics Director for Compliance. Completing the staff is Charlie Thomas, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Capital Projects and Jeremy Niederwerder, Associate Athletics Director for Facilities.

McCowan, who began working in the Ahearn Fund in 2013 and previously served as senior director of development, will now lead the department’s fundraising efforts, while Lannou, entering his 15th year at K-State, has added oversight of the video production and broadcasting departments in addition to leading the communications, social media and digital media areas.

Smoller will begin her 12th year at K-State and continue to direct the fan experience and sales and ticket offices while also managing the mascot and cheer squads. Koudele, who came to K-State in 2012, handles all financial aid and housing and dining matters for the department while also serving as the campus admissions and registrar liaison. Niederwerder, who enters his second year at K-State, oversees the development and construction of capital projects and manages the day-to-day operations of all Wildcat facilities and operations, while the 30-year veteran Thomas handles all matters related to capital projects.

K-State Athletics Senior Administrative Team

Gene Taylor, Athletics Director

Jill Shields, Deputy Athletics Director/SWA

Lindsey Babcock, Executive Associate AD for Compliance

Scott Garrett, Executive Associate AD for External Operations/Chief Revenue Officer

Casey Scott, Executive Associate AD for Internal Operations and Event Management

Bruce Shubert, Executive Associate AD for Finance and Administration/CFO

Kenny Lannou, Senior Associate AD for Communications and Public Relations

Josh McCowan, Senior Associate AD for Development and Advancement

Charlie Thomas, Senior Associate AD for Capital Projects

Daren Koudele, Associate AD for Compliance

Jeremy Niederwerder, Associate AD for Facilities

Joni Smoller, Associate AD for Fan Experience and Sales