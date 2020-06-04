      Breaking News
Kansas food plant shuts down after workers contract virus

K-State Announces a Third Round of COVID-19-Related Furloughs

Jun 4, 2020 @ 6:09am

Kansas State University announced a third round of emergency furloughs to help address financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs will draw from multiple areas of the university.

A total of 15 employees will be furloughed.

Affected areas include Enrollment Management, International Student and Scholar Services, and Education Abroad.

The furloughs will occur this month and next.

Enrollment Management is furloughing three employees, International Student and Scholar Services is furloughing five employees, and Education Abroad is furloughing seven employees.

The units affected have reduced funding from external sources or reduced workloads due to limited operations.

The emergency furloughs are expected to result in cost reductions of nearly $80,000.

K-State’s Division of Human Capital Services is working with the affected employees on options for federal and state benefits. Furloughed employees may qualify for state unemployment benefits.

Richard Myers, president of Kansas State, said “We understand the hardship this causes our employees and their families, and ask for the continued support of the K-State community.”

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman