K-State Announces Budget Cuts, Furloughs
Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing financial challenges for the upcoming fiscal year.
The financial challenges are the direct result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
K-State President Richard Myers outlined steps the university is taking to reduce nearly $37 million in costs, including the administrative furloughs, terminating and eliminating positions, voluntary salary reductions, using cash reserves, and cutting operating expenses.
Coupled with the emergency furloughs the university administered in May and June, 1,868 employees will be affected.
The furloughs will provide the university with $8.65 million in short-term cost reductions.
The length of each administrative furlough will vary by college and unit.
K-State Human Capital Services is providing online assistance for employees affected by furloughs.
Furloughed employees also can apply for emergency funds administered by the KSU Foundation.
The furloughs can begin on August 9th, and can be implemented throughout the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on June 15, 2021.