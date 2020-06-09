K-State Announces Fall Schedule – Starts Earlier, Stay Home After Thanksgiving
Kansas State University will resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, changing the start and end dates of the semester by one week. The university also will have on-campus housing and dining, but will incorporate extra health and safety measures.
Under the adjusted fall 2020 semester academic calendar, the first day of classes will be Monday, August 17th.
The last day of classes will be Friday, December 4th, with finals week from December 7th through 11th.
The last day for in-person on-campus instruction will be on November 20th, right before the student Thanksgiving break.
Following the break, the last two weeks of the semester, including final exams, will be completed using distance methods.
Residence hall and dining center updates include safety measures in several areas: reducing housing density; staggering the move-in schedule to reduce the size of gatherings; additional conduct standards and protocols for residents; modifying dining operations; and enhancing sanitation and cleaning in residence halls, dining centers and other shared spaces.