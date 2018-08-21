WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


81°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 83°
Winds NE 8 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy82°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast79°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm80°
71°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear94°
70°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear95°
75°

K-State basketball player pleads guilty in charges dealing with road-rage shooting

by on August 21, 2018 at 2:25 PM (3 hours ago)

Former Kansas State basketball player Amaad Wainright pleaded guilty to felony charges related to a road-rage shooting.

Wainwright on Tuesday pleaded guilty to felony obstructing apprehension and aiding a felon.  A charge of fleeing from law enforcement was dropped.

The Wichita Eagle reports a passenger in Wainright’s car fired a handgun into another car on January 17th in Overland Park as the two vehicles were traveling along an interstate.  No one was injured.

Court records indicate police tried to stop Wainright later that evening but he drove away at 100 mph.

Kansas State suspended Wainwright, of Kansas City, after he was charged.

Wainright, a junior guard, asked to be released from his Kansas State scholarship and joined Louisiana State University Shreveport in July.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 24th.

Photo courtesy of Kansas State Athletics

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.