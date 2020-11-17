      Breaking News
K-State Cancels Graduation Ceremonies

Nov 17, 2020 @ 9:53am

Due to a rapid increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement activities scheduled for November 20th through 22nd.

This includes ceremonies scheduled for the Manhattan and Salina campuses.

The university will hold a virtual recognition in December, with details to be published on the commencement website.

“With hundreds of new cases announced in our host communities in the past few days, the trend line is absolutely going in the wrong direction,” said Richard B. Myers, university president. “Concerns have been expressed by our students, faculty and staff not only for their personal health, but with a willingness to look out for the health of fellow K-Staters.”

Capacity in the health care community was a major factor in the decision as medical providers and local hospitals are at or beyond capacity due to the recent surge in cases.

University officials have been in close contact with county health departments with regard to local situations.

The university will be scaling back other events, including a virtual ribbon cutting for the new Morris Family Multicultural Student Center.

