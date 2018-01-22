WIBW News Now!

K-State climatologist concerned about spring wildfire danger

by on January 22, 2018 at 12:42 PM

A Kansas State climatologist is concerned about fire danger for the Sunflower State this spring.

“The article is available on the Kansas Agronomy eUpdate page,” said Assistant Climatologist Mary Knapp. “It shows a map of the area where they have significant wildfire potential. That includes most of southern Kansas into Oklahoma, Texas and westward into New Mexico. If you look a little bit further out into the latest one, it also includes part of southwestern Missouri.”

The hope is that history will not repeat itself.

“We’re really concerned about it, because the last two years, we’ve had some really major wildfires,” Knapp said. “Both of them have crossed over into Kansas from Oklahoma, as they’ve had very dangerous fire seasons, as well.”

It isn’t just about dry conditions, it’s about dry conditions with fuel available.

“It should be noted, it’s not just the current dry conditions that are fueling this danger,” said Knapp. “We had, in these areas, a fairly favorable growing season during the summer and that means that a lot of those fine fuels, which are the grasses, were very productive, even in areas that were burned last year.”

The fuels are on the ground right now and they dry out very quickly.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.