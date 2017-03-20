K-State Climatologist Says Rain on the Way

The state of Kansas can expect to see some measurable precipitation after experiencing a warm, dry winter. Kansas State University Climatologist Mary Knapp (Nap) says to look for rain this week.

“For the weekly quantitative precip forecast, looking at between a half and three-quarters of an inch in the eastern part of the state, up to a quarter of an inch in the west.”

The rain this week could signal more precipitation in the next few weeks.

“Both the 6 to 10 day and the 8 to 14 day outlooks call for wetter-than-normal conditions statewide and it’s been awhile since we’ve seen that in the outlook, as well,” said Knapp.

Changing patterns in the jet streams could be the reason for the increased chance of precipitation over the next few weeks, according to Knapp.

“What they’re expecting is a shift in the pattern where the position of the jet stream is going to allow more of those systems to come to the south rather than go across the northern Plains and that will bring us a better chance of rain.”

Knapp says that a weather pattern that produces a half-inch of rain every four or five days is better than a system that produces a larger amount in one day and then nothing for three or four weeks.

Jeffrey Wichman from Kansas State University contributed to this report.