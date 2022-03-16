K-State Develops New Program To Jump-Start Teachers

A state university now has a program that will get teachers into the classroom quicker.
Kansas State University’s “Master of Arts in teaching program” for secondary education has received approval from the Kansas State Board of Education.
The goal of the program is to help the state with its teacher shortage by providing working adults with the resources and the opportunities to pursue their passion for teaching while getting the education they need.
Students admitted to the 18-month residency program begin their teaching careers on a restricted license while completing the requirements for a teaching certificate and master’s degree.
All students will participate in an intensive weeklong professional development course to help prepare them for the teaching program.
Interested career-changers may apply now for the program.
It launches in the 2022-23 school year.