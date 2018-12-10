K-State Football Holds Annual Awards Ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Dalton Risner, Alex Barnes, Trey Dishon and Duke Shelley were named Kansas State’s 2018 offensive and defensive MVPs, while Brock Monty took special teams MVP honors as the Wildcat football program held its annual awards ceremony Sunday at McCain Auditorium on the K-State campus.

Risner, a product of Wiggins, Colorado, has been named to numerous All-America teams the past week after leading an offensive line that that helped the Wildcats finish the regular season ranked third in the Big 12 by averaging 182.6 rushing yards per game.

A native of Pittsburg, Kansas, Barnes was the Big 12’s regular-season rushing champion at 112.9 yards per game to go along with 12 rushing touchdowns. His 1,355 yards during his junior season ranks fourth in school history and was seventh nationally at the end of the regular season.

Dishon started all 12 games, finishing the year with 26 tackles to go along with 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack. A native of Horton, Kansas, Dishon had a season-high four tackles on three occasions, while his sack came at Baylor.

Shelley concluded his senior year with 33 tackles, 1.0 TFLs and three interceptions, while he batted away nine passes, all of which came despite missing the final five games of the year. Shelley, a product of Tucker, Georgia, finished his career with 39 passes defended to rank seventh in school history.

Monty tied for fourth on the team with four special teams tackles, and he recorded a pair of blocked punts. He became the second Wildcat in the last three seasons with multiple blocked punts (Jayd Kirby, 2015), as the Wichita, Kansas, product had one against Oklahoma State and one against Texas Tech. The latter was blocked out of the back of the end zone for a safety, the first by a Wildcat since Rashad Washington against Colorado in 2003.

Defensive ends Reggie Walker and Wyatt Hubert took home Defensive Front Seven Player of the Year honors, while Risner was named the team’s Offensive Lineman of the Year for a third-straight season.

On the academic side, First Team Academic All-Big 12 and CoSIDA Academic All-District selections Adam Holtorf and Zach Reuter received the program’s Scholar-Athlete award. It was the third-straight honor for Reuter, who is one of six players in Big 12 history to be nominated for Academic All-Big 12 honors with a 4.0 GPA for three-straight seasons. Holtorf was a 2017 Second Team Academic All-American, and both are in the running for Academic All-America honors in 2018.

2018 K-State Football Awards

Overachiever Award – Cameron Key

Red Raider Award – Samuel Wheeler and Seth Porter

Scholar-Athlete Award – Adam Holtorf and Zach Reuter

Purple Pride Award – Landry Weber

Ken Ochs Courage Award – Kendall Adams and Johnathan Durham

Kevin Saunders Never Give Up Award – Denzel Goolsby and Alex Delton

Bob Cope Memorial Award – Logan Stoddard

Nancy Bennett Memorial Award – Tyler Mitchell and Wyatt Hubert

Anthony A. Bates Memorial Award – Dalton Harman and Colby Moore

Joan Friederich Award – Kyle Ball

Jim “Shorty” Kleinau Award – David Tullis and Adam Holtorf

Most Improved Defensive Player – Eli Walker and Justin Hughes

Most Improved Offensive Player – Wykeen Gill, Blaise Gammon and Skylar Thompson

Outstanding Defensive Front Seven Award – Reggie Walker and Wyatt Hubert

Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award – Dalton Risner

Special Teams Most Valuable Player – Brock Monty

Defensive Most Valuable Player – Trey Dishon and Duke Shelley

Offensive Most Valuable Player – Dalton Risner and Alex Barnes