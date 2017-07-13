K-State Football Player Reveals He Is Gay

Kansas State redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Scott Frantz revealed in an interview with ESPN that he is gay.

Frantz told ESPN’s Holly Rowe that he told his teammates of his sexuality during a team-building exercise in 2015, following his redshirt season. “I came out to my teammates, and I’ve never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that,” Frantz said. “And ever since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it’s been an amazing experience.”

Before informing his teammates, Frantz told his head coach, Bill Snyder, who told Rowe, “I was quite comfortable that they would be very receptive and that they would treat him as they always said, as, you know, his teammate and someone that they cared about. And they did.”

Frantz started at left tackle as a freshman for the Wildcats last season. He becomes the second active player in Division I football to come out publicly and the first to do so during his playing career. Arizona defensive end My-King Johnson, who came out in high school, will be a freshman for the Wildcats this fall.