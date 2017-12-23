K-State hires new chief diversity and inclusion officer

Kansas State University has hired a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga administrator to fill a position created over the summer after a noose was found hanging from a tree.

Bryan Samuel has been selected as chief diversity and inclusion officer. He’s currently the director of the Office of Equity and Diversity at UTC.

Kansas State President Richard Myers said in a news release this week that Samuel has the experience to “effectively lead Kansas State University toward greater diversity and inclusion.” He’ll focus on employee recruitment and retention, as well as working with another official to strengthen student recruitment and retention.

The university has been working to combat discrimination after several incidents, including racist flyers and anti-gay vandalism. Last month, the university suspended classes for campus-wide rally against racism.