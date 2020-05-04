K-State, KU Heading Back to Campus This Autumn…Maybe
Kansas State University officials said they plan to reopen the campus to classes in the fall, but that the plan depends on the spread of the coronavirus.
Provost Chuck Taber said the university likely would still enact social distancing measures, and that classes and activities could be a mix of online and in-person operations in the fall, The Manhattan Mercury reported.
Kansas State president Richard Myer said that – like other universities that have announced plans to reopen in autumn – K-State’s provisional decision to reopen will depend on such things as whether the state and Riley County keep confirmed virus cases low or reduce them.
The university also announced it will furlough 349 employees starting May 16.
The furloughs will primarily affect auxiliary support units, rather than academic or infrastructure units.
Myers said he expects K-State to lose $35 million in revenue because of the pandemic.
The University of Kansas is also planning to resume on-campus operations in some capacity for the fall semester.