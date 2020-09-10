K-State Looking to Tempt Missouri Students
Kansas State University plans to ask the Kansas Board of Regents for permission to offer residents of Missouri the opportunity to enroll in undergraduate degree programs at the in-state tuition rate typically reserved for people who call Kansas home.
The Reflector reports the Board has authority to authorize the tuition policy adjustment to address Kansas State’s priority of recruiting more freshmen and transfer students from Missouri.
One of the university’s goals is to raise enrollment among out-of-state students to 20% of the undergraduate population by 2025.
The Board is scheduled to consider starting the tuition incentive at Kansas State in fall 2021 for Missouri high school graduates who had a 3.25 grade point average, and a composite score of 22 on the ACT.
Eligible transfer students would need a 3.25 GPA in their college courses.
Under the new program, a Missouri resident would be able to enroll at Kansas State at a base tuition rate of $312 per credit hour.
The nonresident cost at Kansas State stands at $841 per credit hour, or more than two times the in-state cost.