K-State and KU are both in good positions in the latest AP Top 25 following Week 6 of the college football season, even though they played to a one-point win and one-score loss on Saturday, respectively.

The Kansas State Wildcats jumped three spots in this week’s poll to No. 17, while the Kansas Jayhawks remain at No. 19.

No. 17 is the highest ranking for K-State since Week 8 of 2020 when it reached 16th in the country. This weekend, the Wildcats won an ugly, low-scoring edition of Farmageddon 10-9 over Iowa State. The moves K-State’s record to 3-0 in Big 12 play and 5-1 overall for the season. K-State will have next weekend off before visiting TCU on Oct. 22.

KU, meanwhile, didn’t move at all this week despite losing this weekend to TCU 38-31 at home. That was the first loss of the season for Kansas, which is now 2-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall. The Jayhawks haven’t spent consecutive weeks in the top 20 of the AP poll since Weeks 6-7 of the 2009 season. Next Saturday, they’ll go on the road for the first time since Sept. 17 for a matchup with Oklahoma.

Elsewhere for the Big 12 in this week’s poll, Oklahoma State is the highest-ranked team from the conference, dropping one spot from seventh to eighth despite beating Texas Tech. Following TCU’s win over KU the Horned Frogs are up to No. 13, while Texas is back in the rankings after shutting Oklahoma out in historic fashion at this weekend’s Red River Showdown.

One future Big 12 member is also ranked this week with Cincinnati coming in at No. 21.

