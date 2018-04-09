K-State Names 15 Player Reps for 2018 Season

Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder announced today the names of 15 players who have been voted by their peers to serve as player representatives for the 2018 season.

The list includes Kendall Adams, Kyle Ball, Alex Barnes, Alex Delton, Trey Dishon, Denzel Goolsby, Dalton Harman, Adam Holtorf, Colby Moore, Zach Reuter, Dalton Risner, Dalton Schoen, Skylar Thompson, David Tullis and Reggie Walker.

Risner, a two-time team captain, is serving as a player representative for a third-straight year. Adams is serving a second term as a player rep, while the remaining 13 players were voted for the first time.

The role of these leaders will be to promote those traits which they each possess: unselfishness, team concepts, unity, strong work habits, great attitude and a strong commitment toward achieving success through the team’s 16 goals.

“This new class of Player Reps – selected by their teammates to serve as team leaders within their position groups and the entire team – contains young men who have proven to possess a quality and caring value system and a strong desire to help their teammates achieve success,” Snyder said. “We’re counting on each of them to exhibit a true and total commitment to the principles of their program and be strong enough to hold themselves and their teammates responsible and accountable to those principles. I have a great appreciation for their desire to do so.”

K-State is in the midst of its 14 spring practices prior to the Purple/White Spring Game, which will be held on Saturday, April 21, beginning at 1:10 p.m., in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State’s team captains will be announced prior to the start of the spring game.

