K-State Receives EPA Grant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected the Kansas State University Center for Hazardous Substance Research to receive a $5 million grant to continue brownfield revitalization work.
A brownfield site is real property where expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the potential presence of a hazardous substance.
EPA’s Brownfields Program empowers states, tribes, communities, and other stakeholders to work together to safely clean up and reuse brownfields.
K-State is one of six organizations nationwide that will receive a total of $11 million in grants to help communities across the country under the Technical Assistance to Brownfields, or TAB, program.
The TAB program works with partner organizations to provide technical assistance to communities and other stakeholders.
It helps them tackle the challenge of assessing, cleaning up and preparing brownfields sites for redevelopment, especially in underserved, rural, small and distressed communities.