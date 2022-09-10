K-State Routes Missouri on Rainy Day in Manhattan

In a renewal of old Big 8 hostilities at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Kansas State Wildcats picked up where they left off against the Missouri Tigers.

K-State scored touchdowns on their first two offensive possessions and forced turnovers on four straight defensive possessions in the second half on their way to a 40-12 victory. It was the first meeting between the two schools since K-State topped the Tigers back in 2011, before Missouri departed the Big 12 for the SEC.

After surrendering an opening-drive field goal, touchdown runs by Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez and a 76-yard punt return touchdown by Phillip Brooks gave the Wildcats a 20-3 lead going into the locker room after a first half that was delayed over an hour by two separate lightning delays, including one that pushed the opening kickoff back fifteen minutes.

The second half story was the K-State defense, who intercepted Missouri quarterbacks on four consecutive drives. Kobe Savage and Daniel Green picked off passes from Brady Cook, and Nick Allen and Cincere Mason hauled in passes from backup Jack Abraham. Though the first three turnovers only produced six K-State points despite short fields, it was Mason’s pick that led to Vaughn’s second touchdown of the game, a 24-yard burst that put K-State up 33-6 with 12:52 left to play.

DJ Giddens added a 28-yard touchdown run to the Wildcats’ final tally late in the fourth quarter before Mizzou scored a touchdown on an untimed down to end the game.

“It was tough out there. The ball was heavy. It was raining just enough that there were issues throwing the ball for both teams,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said after the game. “Our defense played really, really good against an explosive offense.”

K-State improved to 2-0 on the season with the win. They conclude non-conference play with a home game against Tulane next Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

