K-State Sets Graduation Dates
The dates have finally been set for the Fall graduation ceremonies at Kansas State.
In June, K-State announced they would hold a celebration of the spring, summer, and fall 2020 graduates in November.
The university has now announced that the commencement ceremonies for the Manhattan campus will be held at Bramlage Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 20th through 22nd.
The date for the Polytechnic campus in Salina will stay on Friday, November 20th, as previously announced.
The hope is that having the graduation over a weekend will make it easier for students and their families to participate.
Work continues on finalizing details of the ceremonies.
The university says that information about health and safety measures and ticketing procedures for guests will be announced in the near future.
As it has been with previous ceremonies, livestream coverage will be available on the commencement website.