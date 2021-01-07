K-State Spring Semester May Start Virtually
Kansas State University has warned that the spring semester could begin online because the coronavirus continues to rage in the surrounding community and statewide.
P resident Richard Myers said in a written statement that the COVID-19 indicators the university monitors to make decisions are not moving in a positive direction.
He said that new case rates continue to increase, as do hospitalizations.
He is also concerned about the new strain of the virus that spreads quicker.
No final decision has been made at Kansas State, but administrators are meeting to discuss plans, and hope to make an announcement soon.
Classes also were disrupted in the fall semester, with many professors shifting to teaching online.
No classes were held in-person after Thanksgiving.
The school’s main campus is in Manhattan, but it also operates programs in Salina and Olathe.
It already pushed the start of the semester back by a week to January 25th, and has canceled spring break.