K-State football remains in the top 20 of the country after having this Saturday off, while a second loss in a row has knocked KU out of the poll.

Kansas State is ranked 17th for the second consecutive week and is in the top 25 for the fourth week in a row overall. The Wildcats had this Saturday off but will hit the road next weekend for a top-20 matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU rocketed into the top 10 this week at No. 8 thanks to a dramatic win over Oklahoma State.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Jayhawks are no longer ranked following a second consecutive loss and two straight weeks in the AP poll. KU fell to Oklahoma on Saturday 52-42, making that losses in back to back weeks after starting the season 5-0. The Jayhawks will visit the Baylor Bears this coming Saturday.

Along with K-State and TCU, two other teams from the Big 12 are in this week’s top 25. Oklahoma State dropped three spots in the poll to No. 11 following its aforementioned loss, while Texas jumped another two spots to No. 20 after edging out a win over Iowa State. One future Big 12 team, Cincinnati, is ranked 21st this week.

For this week’s full AP Top 25 poll, click here.