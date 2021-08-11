K-State Student Earns Maunder Memorial Scholarship

An incoming senior at Kansas State University is the recipient of this year’s Bruce Maunder Memorial Scholarship. The National Sorghum Foundation announced Wednesday that Max Harman of Inman is the recipient of this year’s award totaling $1500. Harman is a double-major in biochemistry and global food systems leadership. He plans to pursue a doctorate in genetics or molecular biology, with a goal to improve food and food systems using novel gene editing techniques to benefit both producers and consumers. Harman also received a scholarship from the foundation last year.
The Bruce Maunder Memorial Scholarship is one of three scholarships awarded annually by the National Sorghum Foundation. Applications for each scholarship are judged each spring by members of the foundation’s board of directors.