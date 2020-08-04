K-State Students Awarded Sorghum Scholarships
2020 National Sorghum Foundation scholarship winners (from left) Josephine Gianni, Max Harman, and Reed Middleton (photos courtesy of NSF)
Three students at Kansas State University are this year’s recipients of scholarships from the National Sorghum Foundation. The three students—Josephine Gianni, Max Harman, and Reed Middleton—will each receive $1500 to go toward their studies.
Gianni is a senior food science major who is researching how sorghum and other grain crops transform through the milling process. She plans to pursue a doctorate and begin a career designing and managing feed mills with improved sustainability.
Harman is a junior majoring in both biochemistry and global food systems. A former Kansas FFA state president, Harman plans to pursue a doctorate in genetics or molecular biology, and conduct research into novel gene editing techniques to improve the food system for both producers and end-users.
Middleton is a junior ag economics major with an interest in agricultural policy. She plans to pursue a career in research and development focused on markets in low-income countries.
The National Sorghum Foundation has presented scholarships to students with an interest in sorghum since the foundation’s founding 20 years ago. NSF chairman Larry Lambright credited the students’ strong academics, outstanding leadership and service to their communities.