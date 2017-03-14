K-State Study on Marbling Texture in Steaks is Surprising

Kansas State University researchers have found that consumers participating in a taste panel indicated no difference in steaks based on marbling texture – the white, visible flecks of fat within the meat. The finding counters previous beliefs that consumers preferred finely-marbled meat, which has smaller specks but the same amount of fat, for tenderness and overall taste. K-State meat scientist Travis O’Quinn says the finding is significant because approximately 80 percent of the more than 100 branded beef programs available to consumers do not accept coarsely marbled beef.

“Typically, coarse marbled beef is actually discounted or at least there’s a prejudice against coarse marbled beef,” said O’Quinn. “By coarse marbling, I mean the flecks of fat within the ribeye are larger. So, the pieces of fat are actually bigger within coarse marbled beef.”

The study evaluated steaks that fell into three marbling categories: coarse, medium and fine; and three quality grades: Top choice, Low choice and Select. A consumer panel and trained sensory panel were each asked to evaluate the steaks for tenderness, juiciness and how much beef flavor was present. According to O’Quinn, consumers found no difference among the different marbling texture groups.

“They did find differences between Choice and Select, which we would have expected,” said O’Quinn. “You know, they told us the Choice was more tender, more flavorful and they liked it better overall. Within each of those there was no difference in terms of marbling texture.”

The data from the study now becomes part of industry knowledge. O’Quinn says that data could affect how branded beef programs are managed in the future. “If the consumers aren’t willing to pay more for fine or medium texture beef, and then they don’t taste the difference when we actually feed them, there’s really no reason to discriminate against those coarse marbled steaks,” said O’Quinn.

Prior to the K-State study, O’ Quinn says there had been no scientific studies looking at the impact of coarse marbling on consumer’s willingness to buy the product.

Jeffrey Wichman from Kansas State University contributed this report.