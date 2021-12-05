K-State to Face LSU in Texas Bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats will head to Houston for the postseason.
Kansas State officials announced Sunday that the Wildcats have accepted an invitation to play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl inside NRG Stadium.
The game will take place on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
The Cats will face LSU.
“We are pleased to accept an invitation to play in the Texas Bowl,” said K-State head coach Chris Klieman, the first head coach in school history to lead his team to two bowl games in his first three seasons. “I am really proud of our team, especially our seniors, and our staff for their dedication throughout the season and display of our four core values – Discipline, Commitment, Toughness and Be Selfless. The story of the 2021 Wildcats still has one chapter to write, and we look forward to kick off the new year in Houston and prepare for what will be an exciting Texas Bowl.”
“We are excited to be back in a bowl game, and congratulations to Coach Klieman and our football team on a great regular season,” said Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “We look forward to showcasing our football program and Kansas State University in the Texas Bowl, and I know our fans – especially our alumni in Texas – are excited to show their outstanding support in Houston while our football student-athletes, coaches and staff are provided a great experience.”