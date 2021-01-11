K-State, Washburn Starting Spring Semesters Virtually
Kansas State and Washburn universities will begin the spring semester online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan is for the first two weeks to be virtual at Kansas State, but it isn’t clear when in-person learning will resume at Washburn.
At Washburn, the decision about classes will be reviewed weekly, and the university will return to face-to-face classes as soon as possible.
The decision affects the Washburn University Campus including the Washburn School of Law.
Any decision about changes in the class schedule at Washburn Tech will be made separately.
Kansas State said in a statement that the goal was to mitigate continued spread of COVID-19.
Student services such as on-campus housing, libraries, recreation centers and the health center will be operational on January 25th, following the same safety protocols as the fall semester.
Move-in dates for spring 2021 on-campus housing will not change.