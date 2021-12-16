K-State’s Johnson Cancer Research Center Launches New Study

The Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University has launched a Cancer Research Collaboration of Excellence in Tumor Microenvironment Studies.
The multidisciplinary collaboration will examine how environmental conditions within tumors impact their development, growth, and aggressiveness, and apply the findings to improve cancer therapies.
The collaboration is made possible with a two-year, $100,000 award from the cancer research center.
The members are investigating changes in the tumor microenvironment due to exposure to different levels of radiation, oxygen pressures and vitamin D.
The collaboration’s four main research projects aim to answer the following questions.
