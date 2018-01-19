K-State’s McCrane, Scott, Pringle Set for Postseason All-Star Games

Kansas State place kicker Matthew McCrane and long snapper Drew Scott will compete in the 93rd East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, while wide receiver Byron Pringle has accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl to be played next Saturday, January 27.

McCrane and Scott, who will play for the West Team, have been in Florida since Sunday practicing for the East-West Shrine Game, which will take place Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. (CT), and will be shown live on NFL Network and broadcast on SiriusXM channel 88.

Pringle will head to Mobile, Alabama, early next week for Senior Bowl practices as a member of the South Team, which will be coached by the Houston Texans. Practices inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium will be televised live on NFL Network on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while the network will televise the game next Saturday, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m. (CT).

The duo of specialists headed to the East-West Shrine Game are the first two Wildcat participants in the game since current Pittsburgh Steeler offensive lineman B.J. Finney played following the 2014 season. McCrane is the first Wildcat kicker to play in the game since Jamie Rheem following the 2000 season, while Scott is the first ever K-State long snapper to be selected to play.

McCrane became the first kicker in school history with three all-conference honors in a career as he was named an All-Big 12 performer in 2014, 2015 and 2017. The Brownwood, Texas, native set the school’s career record for field goals made (57) and field goal percentage (86.4), the latter ranking second in Big 12 history. He finished his career with 105 consecutive extra points made to set the school record, while he had already held the career record for consecutive field goals made (16).

McCrane, who totaled 111 points during his senior campaign on 2017, concluded his career with 304 career points to rank third overall in K-State history and second among kickers. He connected on 21 field goals this past season to rank third in school history and 15th nationally in field goals per game.

A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who originally started his career as a walk-on, Scott served as the primary long snapper in each of the final 26 games of his career. He was successful on all 260 punt and field-goal snaps during his final two years while totaling four career tackles, including three as a senior in 2017. Scott was a two-time Second Team Academic All-Big 12 selection.

Pringle’s invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl marks the sixth-straight year a Wildcat will participate in the game, while he is the second Wildcat wide receiver in the last four years selected to play (Tyler Lockett following 2014 season).

A versatile player who amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards as a wide receiver and returner, Pringle finished second in school history in career yards per reception (19.64) and sixth in both career kickoff-return average (27.6) and yards (1,076). One of just seven former community-college players to reach 1,000 career receiving yards, Pringle earned All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner in his two seasons as a Wildcat, while he was an honorable mention pick as a receiver in 2016.

As a junior in 2017, Pringle finished third nationally and tops in the Big 12 in yards per reception at 24.13, a mark that broke the school record. He also totaled 23.3 yards per all-purpose play to break the K-State single-game record and averaged at least 25 yards per catch in five games, including the Oklahoma State (41.5) and Central Arkansas (40.33) game to rank third and fourth in school history, respectively.