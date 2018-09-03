K-State’s Zuber Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Five Big 12 standouts were honored for their opening-week performances. West Virginia’s Will Grier was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Oklahoma’s Curtis Bolton collected Defensive Player of the Week. Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and TCU’s Derius Davis shared Co-Newcomer of the Week accolades, while Kansas State’s Isaiah Zuber was tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week.

Grier completed 25 passes for 429 yards and a career-high five TDs in WVU’s 40-14 victory over Tennessee. The weekly honor is the second for Grier in his career. On Sunday, he was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.

In his first career start, OU’s Bolton notched a career-high six tackles and scored his first career TD with a recovered blocked punt against Florida Atlantic.

TCU freshman Davis made his collegiate debut with 129 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns against Southern. Hubbard registered 149 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on 11 touches in OSU’s 58-17 win over Missouri State.

Zuber scored two fourth quarter touchdowns, including an 85-yard punt return TD, to help lead Kansas State to a comeback win over South Dakota.

Bolton, Davis, Hubbard and Zuber all earned accolades for the first time.

