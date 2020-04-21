Kansans #2 in Not Slowing Down
A study by the personal-finance website WalletHub about which states are slowing down most during the COVID-19 pandemic shows the Sunflower State as staying comparatively active.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key metrics.
Each metric measures the percentage point increase or decrease in visits to various types of places due to coronavirus.
The categories are retail & recreation, grocery & pharmacy, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and homes.
The study showed Kansas was the second-least slowed state, with Nebraska coming in first.
The top three states that have become the least-mobile are Hawaii, New York, and New Jersey.
The closest Kansas came to average was in the category of Grocery & Pharmacy Mobility Changes, where it came in 28th.
In the other five categories, the state was in the 30’s and 40’s, and ranked first in lack of change in visiting parks.