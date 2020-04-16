      Weather Alert

Kansans asked to revise the way they file unemployment claims

Apr 16, 2020 @ 6:04pm

Kansas is asking jobless workers to limit when they file claims for unemployment benefits and has temporarily suspended a website function allowing people to check the status of their claims.

The moves announced Thursday are a response to a surge in claims overwhelming the computer system for processing them The Department of Labor is asking people whose last names begin with A through M to file claims Sunday afternoons, Tuesdays and Thursdays and people whose last names begin with N through Z to file Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The state received nearly 31,000 initial claims last week and handled more than 75,000 ongoing claims.

