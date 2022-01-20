Kansans, Enjoy The Drive

Whether you love to drive or just tolerate it, the driving experience is one that can vary a great deal, depending on where you are across the country.
The financial website WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive vehicle ownership experience..
Their data set ranged from average gas prices and rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality and the car theft rate.
The state that came out on top was Iowa, and Oklahoma was in second place.
In third place out of all 50 states was Kansas.
Breaking it down a bit, Kansas came in seventh in rush hour traffic, sixth in average gas prices, and seventh in road quality.
At the other end of the scale, California and Delaware tied for third-worst overall, and Rhode Island for 49th.
The worst state for driving is Hawaii.