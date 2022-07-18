Kansans Getting The Most Out Of Working From Home

In the ongoing debate about working at the office versus at home, something that is often overlooked is the financial difference – and it seems Kansans are taking full advantage of that.
When working at the office, a sizable proportion of our paychecks was spent on expenses that could have been avoidable, such as grabbing a meal from the local lunch spot, and fuel spent on the commute.
PR Pioneer dot com, a public relations website, surveyed over 3,000 work-from-home employees to determine how much money they’ve been saving since shifting to a work-from-home model.
The survey revealed that Kansas employees are collectively saving over $167 million dollars per month – around $449 each in savings.
This compares to a national average of $282.
35% said they’ve been able to buy things they normally wouldn’t be able to afford if they had continued working from the office.