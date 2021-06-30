Kansans: Highly Independent

Events over the last year-plus have caused financial hardship, which has led many people to become at least temporarily more dependent on government support.
Other people have become more dependent on personal vices, like drinking and drugs, due to isolation and stress.
So, as we near Independence Day, how independent are we?
In order to find out where Americans are the most self-reliant despite the coronavirus, the financial website WalletHub compared the fifty states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices.
They broke down those categories into 39 key indicators of independence in order to determine which states are most self-sustaining.
The most independent state is Utah, followed by Colorado, Nebraska, and Virginia.
The fifth most independent state in the country is Kansas.