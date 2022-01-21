Kansans Pay More For Groceries

It seems everything is more expensive, and groceries are something that makes it easy to see those cost increases.
The website FilterBuy produced a study on grocery prices across the country, and the results showed that residents of Kansas spend the fifth most on groceries out of all 50 states.
According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food at home cost 6.4% more in 2021 than 2020, the highest year-over-year increase since the Great Recession.
The analysis found that per capita annual grocery spending in Kansas amounts to $3,672, compared to the national average of $3,480.
Kansas residents allocate 9.5% of all household spending on groceries.