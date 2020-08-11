Kansans Rank High At National High School Rodeo Finals
Kansas’ high school cowboys and cowgirls have proven to be among the best in the country.
The combined Kansas team placed fifth at the recent National High School Rodeo Finals in Guthrie, Oklahoma, reported James Higginbotham.
Executive director of the National High School Rodeo Association, Higginbotham said the boys ranked second while the girls placed eighth.
Leading scorer for the Kansas boys was Ty Pope of Garnett who was runner-up to the all-around cowboy. He was third in saddle bronc riding and sixth in bareback bronc riding.
Taylor Todd of Rexford was fourth runner-up to the all-around cowgirl while placing third in the reined cow horse event.
Fourth in the all-around rookie cowgirl standings was Grace Gardiner of Ashland.
Big individual event winner was Cable Wareham of Whiting honored as the champion saddle bronc rider.
Other Kansans placing in the top ten in event competition were also announced. They include Faith Miller, Allen, girls cutting, fifth; Lane Berkenmeier, Maple Hill, bull riding, sixth, and Trey Adams, Junction City, tie-down roping, ninth.
Ty Pope of Garnett shows his bronc riding ability that helped make him runner-up to the all-around cowboy at the recent National High School Rodeo Finals in Guthrie, Oklahoma. (Lone S Photography)