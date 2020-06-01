Kansans Set to Vote by Mail in Record Numbers
Kansas election officials are receiving mail ballot applications at a historic rate, already exceeding the total number from the last general election in 2016.
Figures from Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s office show that Kansas had processed almost 58,000 applications, The Kansas City Star reports.
That’s over 3,500 higher than 2016’s total.
Kansas voters have been allowed to cast ballots by mail since 1996.
However, the unparalleled move by county officials underscores COVID-19’s impact on the mechanics of voting in 2020.
They aim to prevent long lines in August and November.
Election workers in Johnson County sent about 380,000 applications for mail ballots, one to every registered voter in the state’s most-populated county.
Sedgwick County election officials will do the same thing and plan to send another round of applications in September.
Douglas and Leavenworth Counties are also mailing applications to all voters, while election officials in other counties have sent postcards to voters that detail how they can apply for a mail ballot.
Cowley County typically gets about 300 requests for primary mail ballots.
They have already received more than 3,000.