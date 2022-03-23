Kansas: A Good Place To Be A Doctor

If you were a doctor deciding on which state to settle down in, there are few places better than Kansas, according to a recent report.
With National Doctors’ Day coming up on March 30th, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Doctors.
To identify the best states for physicians, they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics.
The data set ranges from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.
Kansas came in as the eighth-best state in the nation.
Some of the areas where the Sunflower State placed in the Top Ten were hospitals per capita, projected physicians per capita by 2028, and lowest annual malpractice liability insurance rate.
Kansas was right in the middle of the rankings for average annual wage of physicians, adjusted for the cost of living.